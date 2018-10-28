Todd Gurley is very, very familiar with finding the end zone. The Rams running back has scored a touchdown in 11 straight games dating back to last season and leads the NFL in rushing scores with 11 this season. (He's scored 15 total after adding a receiving touchdown against the Packers on Sunday.)

But as Los Angeles was closing out a win over Green Bay on Sunday, Gurley had a chance to break for the end zone with just under a minute left in a two-point game. Except, as he burst through the left side of the Rams offensive line, he slowed down, and turned back inside toward the field, electing to melt the clock over scoring a touchdown and giving the Packers another possession.

The over/under was 57 in this game and it’s about to go over when Todd Gurley ... STOPS. pic.twitter.com/GKrtYy2SYW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 28, 2018

The decision was a wise one. However, there's bound to be some who found it heartbreaking.

The Rams closed out as 7.5-point favorites coming into the game. They won Sunday's game 29-27.

Additionally, the total in the game closed at 57. The final score came two points short of hitting the over.

Los Angeles remained undefeated. Many across the country, though, suffered a bitter loss.