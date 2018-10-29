The Oakland Raiders will travel to San Francisco on Thursday for a Bay Area battle with the 49ers to kick off Week 9 NFL action.

The Raiders (1–6) are coming off of a 42–28 Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts despite a 244-yard, three-touchdown performance from quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders kept the game competitive offensively through the third quarter, but team's defensive woes were ultimately too great to overcome. The team gave up 224 yards rushing and let three different tight ends score a touchdown in the outing.

The 49ers (1–7) also let a close one slip away, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 18–15. The 49ers had a five-point lead late in the fourth quarter but let the Cardinals march 78 yards down the field to score the game-winning touchdow with 1:42 on the clock.

Both teams currently sit at the bottom of their respective divisions.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.