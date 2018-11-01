Nick Mullens made his NFL debut Thursday night against the Raiders after the team decided to go with him because of C.J. Beathard's injury, and the Internet couldn't believe his opening performance.

Beathard, the 49ers current starter, has been out of practice with a wrist injury all week. The 23-year-old Mullens was called up to the team's active roster on Sept. 26 after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Through two quarters, Mullens has thrown two touchdowns and hit multiple receievers.

Mullens's first drive ended in a touchdown pass to Pierre Garcon:

Here's how the internet reacted:

Behold the Nick Mullens Era, y’all. — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) November 2, 2018

belichick traded garoppolo to the niners bc he wanted to bury nick mullens on the depth chart pic.twitter.com/0kuIlyHcuR — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 2, 2018

We're about two more good series from the 49ers' offense away from Hue Jackson claiming he really wanted to draft Nick Mullens in 2017. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 2, 2018

Nick Mullens > Nathan Peterman — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 2, 2018

So, where they putting the Nick Mullens statue? — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 2, 2018

Is Nick Mullens the best quarterback in the NFL? Well it's hard to say — Jared K (@JaredUTSA) November 2, 2018

I wasn’t expecting to leave this #49ers-#Raiders game with a QB battle in SF, but here we are. Nick Mullens looks kinda awesome. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2018

