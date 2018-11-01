Nick Mullens Makes NFL Debut vs. Raiders, Twitter Reacts to His Performance

Who is Nick Mullens? Twitter is finding out and liking what they see.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 01, 2018

Nick Mullens made his NFL debut Thursday night against the Raiders after the team decided to go with him because of C.J. Beathard's injury, and the Internet couldn't believe his opening performance.

Beathard, the 49ers current starter, has been out of practice with a wrist injury all week. The 23-year-old Mullens was called up to the team's active roster on Sept. 26 after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Through two quarters, Mullens has thrown two touchdowns and hit multiple receievers. 

Mullens's first drive ended in a touchdown pass to Pierre Garcon:

NFL
Who is Nick Mullens? What to Know About the 49ers' Backup Quarterback

Here's how the internet reacted:

Follow the game here.

