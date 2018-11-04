Caleb Sturgis Is First Kicker With Missed PAT, FG in Three Consecutive Games Since 1979

Sturgis is the first kicker with a missed PAT and field goal in three consecutive games since 1979.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

The Chargers' Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a field goal in the team's 25–17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. 

Los Angeles beat Seattle after a last-second touchdown attempt by the Seahawks failed, moving to 6–2 and extending its winning streak to five.

Sturgis is the first kicker with missed a PAT and field goal in three consecutive games since 1979. The last player to do that was the Raiders' Jim Breech.

After Sturgis's miss, quarterback Philip Rivers was upset on the sidelines, shaking his head.

The Chargers next face the Raiders on Sunday.

