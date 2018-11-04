In one of the most thrilling, high-scoring matchups of the season, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

The offensive fireworks (Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored three times in the first half alone), the hurdles, the sideline tightropes and player theatrics (courtesy of Saints wideout Mike Thomas) parlayed into a fitting drama that saw the Rams, the NFL's last remaining undefeated squad coming into the weekend, finally pick up a loss.

The Rams fell to 8-1. The Saints improved to 7-1.

By halftime, Sean McVay's squad had relinquished the most points it had allowed in a single game and trailed New Orleans 35-17. But with just under 10 minutes left in regulation, Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp on a 41-yard score, and a two-point conversion evened things at 35 apiece.

Cooper Kupp does NOT want the undefeated season to end



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/XtbvNby9yN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 5, 2018

However, the Saints managed to pull away, using a 10-point run to overwhelm the NFL's last unbeaten.

Congratulations to the 1972 Dolphins on defending their title as the only team to go undefeated throughout an entire NFL season (postseason included, sorry 2007 Patriots) for yet another year.