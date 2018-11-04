Watch: Seahawks' David Moore Drops TD on Final Play of Game vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came so close to completing their comeback against the Chargers on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
November 04, 2018

David Moore sprawled out across the back of the end zone in disbelief.

The former seventh-round pick had a fortunate stretch over recent weeks, finding the end zone four times across the past three games past entering Sunday's 25-17 loss to the ChargersOn the final play of the game, Moore seemed destined to continue his streak, but it wasn't meant to be.

The Seahawks had clawed their way back against Los Angeles, who at one point in the third quarter led by 12. With 1:50 remaining, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson hit tight end Nick Vannett on a six-yard touchdown to bring the Seahawks within eight points. After forcing a Chargers punt, Seattle took over on its own 22 with 1:33 left.

It took only five plays before the Seahawks drove inside the L.A. 30-yard line.

Facing fourth-and-two from the Chargers' 20 with five seconds left, Wilson threw an incomplete pass to Tyler Lockett, who drew a defensive pass interference. It set up Seattle with possession at the Chargers' one-yard line and one untimed down. A false start moved the ball back to six.

Wilson, evading pressure in the pocket, moved to his right and hit Moore in the chest, but the ball bounced off the second-year wideout's hands and fell incomplete, spoiling the Seahawks' comeback attempt.

The result dropped Seattle to 4-4 with a visit to Los Angeles to face the Rams next.

