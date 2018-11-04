Opening Lines for Every Week 10 NFL Game

Are the Steelers favored against the Panthers? What did the line open at for Chiefs vs. the Cardinals?

By Kaelen Jones
November 04, 2018

Below is a full list of Week 10 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Nov. 1 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Panthers at Steelers (-6.5)

Sunday, Nov. 4 - 1 p.m. ET

Lions at Bears (-6)

Saints (-4.5) at Bengals

Falcons (-3.5) at Browns

Patriots (-6) at Titans

Jaguars at Colts (-3)

Cardinals at Chiefs (-17)

Bills at Jets (-8)

Redskins at Buccaneers (Pick 'em)

Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers (-10) at Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Packers (-7.5)

Seahawks at Rams (-9.5)

Sunday, Nov. 4 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Eagles (-6)

Monday, Nov. 5 - 8:15 p.m. ET

Giants at 49ers (-2.5)

Teams on bye: Broncos, Ravens, Texans, Vikings


