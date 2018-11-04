Opening Lines for Every Week 10 NFL Game

Are the Steelers favored against the Panthers? What did the line open at for Chiefs vs. the Cardinals?

Below is a full list of Week 10 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thursday, Nov. 1 - 8:20 p.m. ET Panthers at Steelers (-6.5) Sunday, Nov. 4 - 1 p.m. ET Lions at Bears (-6) Saints (-4.5) at Bengals Falcons (-3.5) at Browns Patriots (-6) at Titans Jaguars at Colts (-3) Cardinals at Chiefs (-17) Bills at Jets (-8) Redskins at Buccaneers (Pick 'em) Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:05 p.m. ET Chargers (-10) at Raiders Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins at Packers (-7.5) Seahawks at Rams (-9.5) Sunday, Nov. 4 - 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys at Eagles (-6) Monday, Nov. 5 - 8:15 p.m. ET Giants at 49ers (-2.5) Teams on bye: Broncos, Ravens, Texans, Vikings