Opening Lines for Every Week 10 NFL Game

Are the Steelers favored against the Panthers? What did the line open at for Chiefs vs. the Cardinals?
Below is a full list of Week 10 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 1 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Panthers at Steelers (-6.5)
Sunday, Nov. 4 - 1 p.m. ET
Lions at Bears (-6)
Saints (-4.5) at Bengals
Falcons (-3.5) at Browns
Patriots (-6) at Titans
Jaguars at Colts (-3)
Cardinals at Chiefs (-17)
Bills at Jets (-8)
Redskins at Buccaneers (Pick 'em)
Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:05 p.m. ET
Chargers (-10) at Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 4 - 4:25 p.m. ET
Dolphins at Packers (-7.5)
Seahawks at Rams (-9.5)
Sunday, Nov. 4 - 8:20 p.m. ET
Cowboys at Eagles (-6)
Monday, Nov. 5 - 8:15 p.m. ET
Giants at 49ers (-2.5)
Teams on bye: Broncos, Ravens, Texans, Vikings