DeSean Jackson isn't happy with his role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, the veteran receiver told reporters during an open locker room media session on Wednesday.

In his first time speaking publicly since the NFL trade deadline, Jackson vented his frustrations with the Buccaneers' inconsistent offensive production. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has averaged just 50 receiving yards over the past four games, three of them Tampa Bay losses.

"I can't say I'm as happy. I'm not winning. I'm not being as productive. For me to sit here and say I'm happy with that, I'd be lying to you," Jackson said. "It's a competitive sport, a competitive nature, we're all professionals. Everyone gets paid to do a job and do it at [our] best. I don't feel we've been doing that the past couple of games, at our best, with what we're capable of doing with the talent in this locker room."

Jackson's comments are the receiver's first since he reportedly asked general manager Jason Licht to be traded before the NFL's Oct. 30 deadline. Jackson would neither confirm nor deny those rumors on Wednesday.

"Hey, man, whatever them conversations were, that was between us," Jackson said. "It's over and done with now. We're moving forward. We've got eight games left to continue to do our best to try and get in the playoffs and try to go on a run here."

Jackson started the season hot, recording 146 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 1 win over the Saints. He followed that performance with 129 yards and a touchdown in the team's victory over Philadelphia in Week 2. Jackson has only scored one touchdown since, indicating on Twitter that he was discontent with his number of targets as the season progressed.

Jackson played just 32 snaps last week in the team's 42–28 loss against the Panthers. He only had two catches for 32 yards.

"We need to play complementary football—offense, defense and special teams," Jackson added. That's what drives my frustrations, because I know what we're capable of doing. I know the players we have in this locker room, so it's really about getting the opportunities and making the most out of them."

The Buccaneers (3–5) host the Redskins (5–3) on Sunday.