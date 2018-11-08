Not much went right for the Panthers in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Trailing 38-14 late in the third quarter to the Steelers, Carolina's defense was looking for a stop to potentially jumpstart a comeback effort.

Pittsburgh faced a third-and-eight from the Carolina 32-yard line when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scrambled for a first down to continue the drive. As Roethlisberger went to slide to complete his 17-yard run, Panthers safety Eric Reid came in late looking to hit the quarterback.

Reid went low as Roethlisberger started his slide, and as he passed the quarterback's head, Reid made contact with his shoulder. Members of Pittsburgh's offensive line immediately came to the defense of their quarterback and Reid was penalized and ejected from the game for the hit.

“@Panthers Eric Reid was ejected for unnecessary roughness for forcible contact to the head and neck area of a sliding quarterback in #CARvsPIT.” – AL pic.twitter.com/1MbDzjkrLK — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 9, 2018

Big Ben & Eric Reid seem to be cool after Reid’s dirty hit resulting in an ejection. pic.twitter.com/nWOfdOgPep — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 9, 2018

The Steelers went on to score a touchdown on the drive.