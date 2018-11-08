Watch: Panthers' Eric Reid Gets Ejected for Hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Eric Reid was tossed in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Steelers.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 08, 2018

Not much went right for the Panthers in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Trailing 38-14 late in the third quarter to the Steelers, Carolina's defense was looking for a stop to potentially jumpstart a comeback effort.

Pittsburgh faced a third-and-eight from the Carolina 32-yard line when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scrambled for a first down to continue the drive. As Roethlisberger went to slide to complete his 17-yard run, Panthers safety Eric Reid came in late looking to hit the quarterback.

Reid went low as Roethlisberger started his slide, and as he passed the quarterback's head, Reid made contact with his shoulder. Members of Pittsburgh's offensive line immediately came to the defense of their quarterback and Reid was penalized and ejected from the game for the hit.

The Steelers went on to score a touchdown on the drive.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)