There are six divisional matchups on Sunday's Week 10 NFL slate, and all of them have the potential to go UNDER the total based on historical trends and current NFL betting lines posted at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Perhaps the best totals bet among them involves an AFC East game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The total is listed at just 36.5 points, but the UNDER has cashed in five of the past seven meetings between the Bills and Jets. New York rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to sit out with a foot injury, which means veteran Josh McCown would get the call under center. Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman has also been brutal as a starter, and his team has seen six of seven games finish UNDER (averaging 33.7 points).

Other divisional games that could be low-scoring on Sunday as well include the Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles. All of those games have at least one trend favoring the UNDER, and both Los Angeles teams have the highest totals among them at 50 points.

In the AFC South, the Colts have seen 12 of their last 16 home games go UNDER, as have 11 of the past 14 meetings with the Jaguars overall, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The UNDER has cashed in four of the previous five meetings between the Bears and Lions in the NFC North too and in four straight between the Raiders and Chargers in the AFC West.

The high-scoring Rams have even seen three of their last four games overall finish below the total, and eight of 10 on the road for the Seahawks have gone UNDER, making this NFC West game a solid wager to stay below 50.

The second-best total bet though comes from the Sunday Night Football game between the Eagles and Cowboys. The previous three meetings have all gone UNDER the total, averaging a little less than 31 points. In addition, the UNDER has cashed for Dallas in the team's last eight road games, averaging a little more than 31 points. With a total sitting between 43 and 43.5 points, this NFC East matchup seems destined to go UNDER.