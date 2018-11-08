The New Orleans Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season last Sunday when Drew Brees found Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown pass with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was covering Thomas on the play.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that New Orleans got the matchup they wanted with Peters on Thomas, a comment that Peters responded colorfully to on Thursday.

"They were going to travel Marcus to him, and that was fine by us," Payton said after the game. "We thought we really liked that matchup – a lot."

Peters said he not only looks forward to playing the Saints again, but also to sharing a bowl of gumbo with Payton.

"Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s---. We going to see him soon, you feel me?" Peters told reporters. "Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines too. So tell him to keep talking that s---. I hope he see me soon, you feel me? Then we going to have a good li'l, nice li'l bowl of gumbo together."

If the two teams were to meet again this season, it would be in the playoffs.

Thomas had a career day against Peters and the Rams, setting a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game with 211, catching 12-of-15 passes and six of eight when covered by Peters.

The 25-year-old wide receiver's touchdown secured the Saints a 45-35 win over the Rams, bringing New Orleans to 7-1 on the season so far and breaking Los Angeles's undefeated season. The Rams sit at 8-1 going into this weekend's game against the Seahawks.

The Saints also return to action on Sunday against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.