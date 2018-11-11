Following the Packers' 31–12 win over the Dolphins, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered thoughts and prayers to those affected by the deadly California wildfires.

Wildfires have broken out in Northern and Southern California, where the Camp Fire in Northern California has killed at least 29 people. Two people were also found dead in a wildfire in Southern California, where flames tore through Malibu mansions and working-class Los Angeles suburbs. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and over 200 are unaccounted for because of the Camp Fire.

Rodgers grew up in Chico, California, and played football for Butte Community College and California. During the post game press conference, Rodgers wore a Santa Monica Fire Department hat.

"It's been a rough week. It has," Rodgers said, according to NFL Network. "I've been on the phone with a lot of folks close to me in Northern California and Southern California. I had the fortune to meet some great firefighters from Santa Monica in the offseason. They sent me this hat and as I was thinking at my house today, this was the only kind of paraphernalia that I have that could represent my support for those folks who are fighting the fires.

"Obviously my heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California. Growing up in Chico and spending a great deal of time up there, I played a lot of football and basketball and sports up in Paradise. Basically lived in Magalia at one point, which is kind of an even tinier town off of Paradise and the devastation there is tough. Hearing the stories of people running down the highways to avoid the fire. Knowing that people burned alive in their cars, it's heartbreaking for sure. And then, you have a fire in my adopted home of Southern California. So it's been a tough week for sure.

"Myself and the guys from Southern California and Northern California, obviously our thoughts and our prayers are with those folks. Not only the great firefighters fighting the fire, but all the people displaced in my home area of Butte County and obviously down south in the L.A. area."

Paradise, a town of 27,000, was largely incinerated on Thursday.

More than 8,000 firefighters in all battled three large wildfires burning across nearly 400 square miles (1,040 square kilometers) in Northern and Southern California, with out-of-state crews arriving.

Flames also besieged Thousand Oaks, the Southern California city in mourning over the massacre of 12 people in a shooting rampage at a country music bar Wednesday night.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.