The Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to Washington on Sunday was historic. Tampa Bay became the first team in NFL history to record 450-plus total yards while scoring three or fewer points, according to Elias.

The Bucs outgained Washington 501-286 and averaged 7.5 yards per play, but still lost, dropping to 3-6 on the season.

Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters following Sunday's defeat that he called plays instead of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"I called the plays today. The whole day," Koetter said. When asked why, he told reporters, "It was just my own reasons."

The Buccaneers was able to move the ball down the field, reaching the red zone on five of their 10 drives. However, despite multiple chances, they failed to score any touchdowns inside the 20. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro converted just 1 of 3 FG attempts.

Sunday's three-point output marked the lowest total Tampa Bay had scored in any game this season. It entered the contest eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 28.6 points per game.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was responsible for three of the team's four turnovers, throwing two interceptions and losing one fumble. Koetter said the Bucs will consider restoring Jameis Winston to the starting role next week against the Giants.

"We just weren't good enough as a team. And that starts with me and permeates down through everybody else on the offense," Koetter said. "To move the ball that way and just come up with three points? You're just not gonna win that way."