After Monday night's game against the Chiefs was moved to Los Angeles from Mexico City on Monday, the Rams have opted to use the additional home game to offer the community's first responders and tragedy victims a night of free football.

The team announced on Tuesday that it would be "providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders who are bravely protecting the greater Los Angeles community, as well as people who have been impacted by our community’s recent tragedies."

The past seven days for the Los Angeles area have been especially difficult. The city mourned the loss of 12 people, including a police officer, after a mass shooting took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. Just sixteen hours later, the first flames of the Woolsey Fire began ravaging the nearby area. The fire has burned about 150 square miles of land, destroyed 435 homes and businesses and killed at least two people.

The move by the Rams comes days after starting left tackle and team captain Andrew Whitworth donated his Week 10 game check to help the families affected by the shooting.

Kickoff between the Rams (9–1) and the Chiefs (9–1) is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.