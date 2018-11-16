While Monday night's marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (9-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) has the highest total in NFL history, there are two more games on Sunday's NFL slate that look to be high-scoring affairs as well. Both will take place in domes where the weather will not be a factor either, making them each solid wagers to finish above the total.

In Detroit, the Carolina Panthers (6-3) will visit the Lions (3-6) off an embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game. The total is listed between 49.5 and 50 points at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and four of the past five meetings have gone OVER with an average of 52 points scored.

In addition, the total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games overall and in eight of 11 for Carolina played in the early afternoon. These trends make the OVER this week's best bet.

Later in New Orleans, the Saints (8-1) will host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) in a game that has the second-highest total on the board between 55.5 and 56 points on the NFL Week 11 odds. Much like the Panthers, the Eagles are coming off a disappointing performance in primetime—losing 27-20 to the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football—and they will be looking to bounce back in a big way against the Saints.

The only thing keeping this OVER from being a best bet is the high number. The OVER is 6-2 in the previous eight head-to-head matchups between the teams, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, averaging a little more than 54 points. Philadelphia won the last meeting 39-17 at home three years ago, and New Orleans has seen the OVER cash in 13 of its last 17 games played in the late afternoon, including a 45-35 win over the previously unbeaten Rams two weeks ago.

The OVER is also a perfect 5-0 in the last five road games for the Eagles, who have gone 3-2 straight up and 2-3 against the spread during that stretch while averaging 31 points.