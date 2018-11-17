Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to return to the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bosa, who is recovering from a bone bruise in his left foot, has yet to play this season. The Chargers will "judge his snaps by how he feels," reports Rapoport.

The Pro Bowler originally injured his foot in August and missed all of the Chargers' preseason games. Bosa re-injured his foot in the week leading up to the team's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to practice Wednesday in limited capacity for the first time since Week 1.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 pick in 2016 out of Ohio State. Bosa, 23, led the team with 10.5 sacks in 12 games in his rookie season before recording a team-high 12.5 sacks and starting all 16 games in 2017. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year.

Los Angeles has gone 7-2 so far this season and sits in second place in the AFC West standings. The Chargers will host the Broncos Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.