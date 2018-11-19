Report: Jameis Winston to Start for Bucs in Week 12 vs. 49ers

Winston threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Giants on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will start against the 49ers on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. The matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will mark Winston's fourth start of the season. 

The former No. 1 overall pick replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 38–35 loss to the Giants in Week 11. Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions before heading to the bench in the second half.

Winston led the Buccaneers on four consecutive touchdown drives upon entering the game. He ended his day 12-16 passing. He threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns before an interception sealed New York's victory in the final minute.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter didn't announce the quarterback change on Monday, but told the media that Winston "came in and lit it up."

"I was proud of the way Jameis went in there and played," Koetter said. "It's not easy to do. It's not easy not to have any preparation and working with the scout team and [being] thrown in there in the middle of the game."

