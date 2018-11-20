With the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs both on bye weeks after their offensive shootout on Monday Night Football, and the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night, the NFL's three highest-scoring offenses will not be on display this Sunday.

In fact, just two of the 11 games kicking off on Sunday have Over/Under totals listed above 50 points on the NFL Week 12 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The highest total on Sunday is 55 in an NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. While the total has gone OVER in the past three meetings between the teams, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the average combined scores of those games is 49.67. In other words, the number is too high.

The other total higher than 50 is an AFC game between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. Currently sitting between 50.5 and 51, the UNDER is this week's best totals bet, with five of Miami's last six road games finishing below the total, averaging 45.17 points. The UNDER is also 13-5 in Indy's last 18 home games, averaging 43.67 points.

Staying in the AFC, the New England Patriots return from their bye week to visit the New York Jets, with the total between 46 and 46.5 points. The UNDER has cashed in each of the past four meetings between these divisional opponents, with an average combined score of 39 points, with none of them seeing more than 44 points.

The UNDER has gone 6-2 in New England's previous eight road games too, averaging 44.38.

Finally, another prime-time affair you might think would be a good OVER play is the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. These teams battled to a 29-29 tie in Week 2 at Lambeau Field, but that was only one of two OVER results in eight meetings of this NFC North rivalry.

Even with that high-scoring result, the average of the previous eight games is 40.25. Eight of Minnesota's last 11 night games have also gone UNDER the total, making that a better bet as each team faces a must-win situation.