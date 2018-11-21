Thanksgiving Thursday NFL Odds and Best Prop Bets

The trio of NFL games that will be played this Thanksgiving might be the best in recent memory if you consider what is on the line for the teams involved. These three meaningful matchups also point to quality opportunities to wager on the numerous props available at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in addition to sides and totals.

The first game kicking off on Thanksgiving is an NFC North showdown between the division-leading Chicago Bears (7-3) and Detroit Lions (4-6), as the teams will square off for the second time in 12 days due to a bizarre scheduling quirk. What is worse for the Bears is that they just hosted the Sunday Night Football game and then have to turn around and play the early game away from home on Thursday, leaving little time to prepare. Thankfully for Chicago, the familiarity of the opponent should work in its favor.

However, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been downgraded to questionable due to a shoulder injury, so the running backs will likely play an even bigger role. Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three TDs in the first meeting, and he also ran for 18 yards and another score. Running back Tarik Cohen had the first touchdown though, and he is this week's best bet to score anytime for the sixth time in eight games overall at +210 (bet $100 to win $210).

Jordan Howard is the +200 favorite and has scored the same number of touchdowns (five), although none in the last two games.

Later in an NFC East matchup between the Washington Redskins (6-4) and Dallas Cowboys (5-5), another running back returns to his home state on Thanksgiving Day. Washington's Adrian Peterson has enjoyed a fantastic comeback season and scored two touchdowns last week in a 23-21 home loss to the Houston Texans.

While Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is the +140 favorite to score anytime, Peterson holds better value at +237 with just as many touchdowns (seven) and his team needing him more.

Finally, the New Orleans Saints (9-1) are the hottest team in the league, bringing a nine-game winning streak into Thursday night's NFC South game versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). The Saints have covered the spread in eight straight games behind one of the NFL's most dangerous offensive weapons - second-year running back Alvin Kamara, who has reached paydirt 15 times overall this year.

Only Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams has scored more touchdowns than Kamara with 17, but teammate Mark Ingram is a slightly better bet to score anytime at +172. Kamara is the +130 favorite, with New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas the +144 second choice. The way the Saints have been putting up points lately, all three will probably score on Thanksgiving.