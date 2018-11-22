Watch: Cowboys' Amari Cooper Mimics 76ers’ Markelle Fultz's Free Throw Shot After Touchdown

Amari Cooper turned this touchdown into an and-1.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2018

Amari Cooper is learning how to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty quickly.

For those who don't know, one of the key parts of playing in the NFC East is finding a way to make fun of any other team or city in the division any time you get a chance.

So after scoring a 40-yard touchdown to put Dallas ahead of Washington in the third quarter, Cooper decided to take a shot at Philadelphia and the 76ers' No. 1 pick from the 2017 NBA draft, Markelle Fultz.

If you don't remember, Fultz shot a free throw with that form last week.

And it looks like Fultz was in favor of Cooper's technique.

There is no love lost in this division.

