Chargers running back Melvin Gordon reportedly suffered an MCL injury against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Eric Williams.

Additionally, Williams reports that Gordon will undergo further evaluation Monday, but there is "real possibility" Los Angeles's starting tailback does not play next week against the Steelers.

Gordon rushed 10 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns prior to exiting Sunday's contest. Justin Jackson (seven carries, 57 yards) and Austin Ekeler (five carries, 35 yards, one touchdown) manned the Chargers' backfield in Gordon's absence.

Gordon entered the weekend seventh in the NFL in rushing this season. He's tallied 802 yards and nine scores so far this year.