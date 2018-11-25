The Vikings played limbo following Dalvin Cook's 26-yard touchdown catch against the Packers on Sunday night.

A few Minnesota offensive linemen lifted receiver Adam Thielen, who served as the human pole, while Cook and receiver Stefon Diggs took turns ducking underneath.

lol phenomenal limbo celebration by the Vikings pic.twitter.com/uTerkSR3ny — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) November 26, 2018

The catch marked the first receiving touchdown of Cook's career and his first score of the entire year.

