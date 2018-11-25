Watch: Vikings Break Out Limbo Celebration vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

The Vikings celebrated a touchdown on Sunday night by showing off how low they can go.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

The Vikings played limbo following Dalvin Cook's 26-yard touchdown catch against the Packers on Sunday night.

A few Minnesota offensive linemen lifted receiver Adam Thielen, who served as the human pole, while Cook and receiver Stefon Diggs took turns ducking underneath. 

The catch marked the first receiving touchdown of Cook's career and his first score of the entire year.

