Last Thursday's 31-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons left most prop bettors and fantasy football players with the New Orleans Saints (10-1) disappointed. The good news is that the Saints are back at it visiting the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 13, and the odds are in your favor if you go back to the well and try again.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw touchdown passes to Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr, Dan Arnold and Keith Kirkwood a week ago en route to helping his team win its 10th straight game and cover the spread for the ninth consecutive time. Of that group of receivers, only Carr previously had a touchdown this season, leaving those who had bet on Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to score as losers.

However, there is a very good chance Thomas will reach paydirt for the ninth time this year at Dallas, with odds of +166 (bet $100 to win $166) to score a touchdown anytime at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

But there is an even better chance that Kamara will score at +140, which is why he is the favorite and this week's best bet. Despite not scoring last week, Kamara still ranks second in the NFL with 15 touchdowns (11 rushing and four receiving). Thomas is tied for fifth at his position with eight.

For the Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott leads the league in rushing with 1,074 yards, but he has scored just six touchdowns on the ground.

It is worth noting though that while the Saints rank first in run defense — allowing only 73.2 yards per game — they have surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for 20th out of the 32 teams. Elliott might be worth betting on as well since he has scored in the last three games.

Another solid prop wager to consider is over 4.5 total field goals at +300. New Orleans kicker Will Lutz and Dallas counterpart Brett Maher have each kicked 22 field goals so far this year to tie for fourth in the NFL. Combined, they have converted on 44-of-49 field-goal attempts (90 percent), missing just one below 40 yards and one at 50 or more.