NFL Sunday Vegas Totals Roundup and Best Bets

With both teams back from their bye after their 54-51 shootout in the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup, two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league return Sunday with two of the highest totals on the betting board.

The Los Angeles Rams (10-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) each hit the road, visiting the Detroit Lions (4-7) and Oakland Raiders (2-9), respectively, with totals of 55 on the NFL Week 13 betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Rams currently rank third in the NFL with 35.4 points per game, but they are second in total offense with an average of 448.6 yards. The Chiefs are right ahead of them in scoring with 36.7 points per game and just behind them in total offense with an average of 434.3 yards. Meanwhile, the Lions and Raiders rank among the bottom nine teams in scoring defense. Detroit is giving up 26 points per game and Oakland 29.7.

However, the Lions in particular will not want to be involved in a high-scoring affair, as the total has gone UNDER in four of their last five games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. While this NFC matchup is being played in a dome at Ford Field, Detroit's best chance to stay competitive is to slow things down and run the ball more. Whether or not the Lions will have rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (considered questionable with a knee injury) available remains to be seen, but LeGarrette Blount can fill in again.

Los Angeles has also seen 16 of its last 20 road games in December fall UNDER the total, and running back Todd Gurley will look to re-establish himself as one of the team's main offensive weapons down the stretch. So the UNDER here is this week's best totals bet.

In the AFC West game, bettors can expect it to be lower-scoring than the oddsmakers think as well. The total has gone UNDER for the Raiders in 13 of their last 18 games, averaging 43.2 points. Four of the past five meetings between Kansas City and Oakland have gone UNDER too, averaging even less at 42.4 points. The Chiefs are heavy 15.5-point betting favorites for Sunday's contest.

An important consideration with both the Chiefs and Rams at this point of the season is that this is not college football where they are looking to run up the score for style points with pollsters. Each of them wants to stay healthy more than anything besides trying to secure the top seeds in their conferences. So resting players will become a top priority.