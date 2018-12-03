Redskins backup QB Mark Sanchez replaced an injured Colt McCoy in the second quarter against the Eagles on Monday night, but he didn't have to do much to give Washington its first touchdown of the evening.

Sanchez handed the ball to seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson at the Washington 10-yard line and let the future Hall of Famer go to work. Peterson bursted through the line and unabated through the Eagles' secondary, and sprinted 90 yards to the end zone.

The touchdown was the longest run of Peterson's career and the longest rushing score in Redskins history.

