Report: A.J. Green to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Torn Toe Ligaments

Green was carted off against the Broncos on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 03, 2018

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will undergo season-ending surgery to repair injured toe ligaments, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green was carted off the field against the Broncos on Sunday. 

Green made his first appearance on the field since Oct. 28 against Denver. He missed the previous three games with a foot injury. The seven-time Pro Bowler will end his season with 46 catches for 694 yards, both career lows. Green has registered 1,000-plus yards in six of his eight NFL seasons. 

The Bengals offense has struggled of late after a hot start, averaging just 16.3 points per game during a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Andy Dalton is out for the season after being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 26.

