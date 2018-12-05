Those who like to bet on NFL props may have to dig a little deeper when handicapping the Week 14 Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans (6-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), with a low total of 37.5 points at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

When these AFC South rivals met in Week 3, the Titans pulled out a 9-6 upset victory as 10-point road underdogs visiting the Jaguars.

In the first meeting, quarterback Marcus Mariota came off the bench in relief of Blaine Gabbert, leading Tennessee on three scoring drives that resulted in field goals. This time around, Jacksonville's Cody Kessler will get his second straight start, replacing an ineffective Blake Bortles after helping his team earn a 6-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts, who were riding a five-game winning streak into the road matchup last week.

There isn’t expected to be much scoring in the rematch between the Titans and Jaguars, with under 3.5 total touchdowns looking like a solid bet at +120 (wager $100 to win $120). There have been only two touchdowns scored combined over the past two meetings, and both came in a 15-10 Tennessee home win in Week 17 last season.

In the last two head-to-head matchups, there have also been a combined nine field goals converted between kicker Ryan Succop of the Titans and counterpart Josh Lambo. So betting over three total field goals at +110 seems like a lock, making it this week's best prop bet.

If you want an even better payout, consider going over four field goals at +250, or you can take the safer route with over two field goals at -250 (wager $250 to win $100). Remember, if it lands on the number, you get your money back.

That said, of the nine field goals kicked in the last two games, only one of them was longer than 45.5 yards. Lambo connected on a 46-yarder in the most recent meeting, with the other four field goals in that game less than 40. And in the previous meeting before that, three of the four field goals were under 40 as well. Another good prop worth betting on here is going under 44.5 yards for the longest field goal at -110.

Tennessee is set as a 4.5-point home favorite against Jacksonville on the NFL Week 14 odds.