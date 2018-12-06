NFL Sunday Betting Totals Roundup and Best Bets

Two AFC matchups playing in warmer weather on Sunday have a solid chance to cover the OVER. 

By OddsShark
December 06, 2018

There are a pair of AFC matchups on Sunday that have double-digit point spreads, with a solid chance to go OVER the total on the NFL Week 14 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, based on recent betting trends for the teams involved.

These two games will also both be played on the west coast and pit AFC West teams versus AFC North opponents, making the warmer weather a beneficial factor for all of the offenses in the second weekend of December.

This week's best totals bet will take place in Oakland, with the Raiders (2-10) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) as they each try to break two-game skids. The Steelers have much more to play for at this point, though, with just a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 33-30 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week, blowing a 23-7 halftime lead in a game that easily eclipsed the high closing total of 53.5 points.

The Raiders played in a shootout last week, too, falling 40-33 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional game that flew OVER the closing number of 53.5 as well. In addition, they have seen the OVER cash in 13 of their last 14 games when hosting an east coast team, and the Steelers cannot afford to mess around in this spot.

Bettors should expect Pittsburgh to score early and often in this matchup, especially through the air without injured running back James Conner. With a posted total of 51.5 points, look for more than 60 points to be scored here.

Then in Los Angeles, the Chargers (9-3) are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (5-7) in what should be another high-scoring affair despite a lower total of 47.5 points at the sportsbooks.

Yes, the Bengals struggled offensively in a 24-10 home loss to the Denver Broncos last week. But the OVER is 5-1 in Cincinnati's last six road games, averaging nearly 57 points. Combine that with the fact that the Chargers are averaging a little more than 33 points in their previous three games, and this is another likely OVER opportunity on which to wager.

