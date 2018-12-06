Report: Chiefs Sign Wide Receiver Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin was released by the Bills earlier this week.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 06, 2018

The Chiefs are adding another weapon to their high-powered offense in the form of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin played 12 games with the Bills this season, but was released by Buffalo on Tuesday along with wide receiver Andre Holmes. Kansas City is bringing him in on a one-year deal, so he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In those dozen contests with the Bills, Benjamin had 23 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs, who recently released leading rusher Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him attacking a woman in a hotel hallway, have the third-best passing offense in the NFL and third-best overall offense.

At 10–2, Kansas City has the top record in the AFC and a one-game lead over the Chargers for the AFC West. The Chiefs close out their season hosting the Ravens and Chargers, before going on the road to face the Seahawks, and then playing the Raiders at home in the season finale.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)