The Chiefs are adding another weapon to their high-powered offense in the form of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin played 12 games with the Bills this season, but was released by Buffalo on Tuesday along with wide receiver Andre Holmes. Kansas City is bringing him in on a one-year deal, so he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In those dozen contests with the Bills, Benjamin had 23 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs, who recently released leading rusher Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him attacking a woman in a hotel hallway, have the third-best passing offense in the NFL and third-best overall offense.

At 10–2, Kansas City has the top record in the AFC and a one-game lead over the Chargers for the AFC West. The Chiefs close out their season hosting the Ravens and Chargers, before going on the road to face the Seahawks, and then playing the Raiders at home in the season finale.