Watch: Steelers' Ryan Shazier Lifts Weights as He Works Toward Return to Football

Ryan Shazier hasn't played football since suffering a spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 06, 2018

For anybody who needs a little inspiration to get through their Thursday, Ryan Shazier is here to provide it.

The Steelers linebacker suffered a serious spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017 in a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Since having spinal stabilzation surgery on this date last year, the Ohio State product has been working toward his comeback to football.

On Thursday, Shazier posted a video of himself deadlifting.

In August, Shazier showed up at Steelers practice and walked across the field unassisted. And in October, he went back to Paul Brown Stadium, to walk on the field where his injury occurred.

Shazier was the No. 15 pick in 2015 and has made two Pro Bowls with Pittsburgh since coming into the league.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)