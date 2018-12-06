For anybody who needs a little inspiration to get through their Thursday, Ryan Shazier is here to provide it.

The Steelers linebacker suffered a serious spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017 in a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Since having spinal stabilzation surgery on this date last year, the Ohio State product has been working toward his comeback to football.

On Thursday, Shazier posted a video of himself deadlifting.

In August, Shazier showed up at Steelers practice and walked across the field unassisted. And in October, he went back to Paul Brown Stadium, to walk on the field where his injury occurred.

Shazier was the No. 15 pick in 2015 and has made two Pro Bowls with Pittsburgh since coming into the league.