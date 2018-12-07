Former NFL Linebacker Isiah Robertson Killed in Texas Car Crash

Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Isiah Robertson, a six-time Pro Bowler, played for the Rams from 1971-78.

By Associated Press
December 07, 2018

MABANK, Texas  — Former two-time All-Pro linebacker Isiah Robertson was killed when the limousine he was driving skidded on a rain-slicked curve on a dark, rural East Texas highway and was hit by two other vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened about 10 p.m. Thursday on Texas Route 198 almost 6 miles (9 kilometers) north of Mabank (MAY’-bank) and 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A DPS statement says the limousine Robertson was driving entered the curve at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions. It veered off the road and skidded sideways before coming to a stop partially on the road. A pickup truck following behind hit the limo, knocking the limo into the southbound lane where it was slammed by an oncoming car.

Robertson, a 69-year-old Garland resident, was taken to an Athens hospital 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, where he died. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and discharged. The other car driver was unhurt.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Robertson from Southern University in the first round of the 1971 NFL draft. He remained with the Rams through 1978, then played in 1979-82 for the Buffalo Bills. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1973 and 1976 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in his rookie 1971 season, as well as 1973-77.

In a statement, the Rams said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Legends, Isiah Robertson. He will be remembered not only for the great player he was, helping our team achieve multiple division championships in the ’70s, but also by the work he did helping others through the House of Isaiah recovery center he founded in Texas.”

