Watch: Russell Wilson Throws Disastrous Interception to End First Half vs. Vikings

Wilson's interception ended the first half with Seattle up 3-0. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 10, 2018

The Seahawks commanded much of the first half against the Vikings on Monday night, gaining 181 yards to Minnesota's 61. But Seattle only came away with a 3-0 lead on a Sebastian Janikowski field goal early in the second quarter.

The Seahawks had a chance to add to their lead as halftime approached, marching down to 1st-and-goal and the Vikings' 1-yard line with 16 seconds remaining. But a heavy pass rush forced quarterback Russell Wilson to retreat before twirling his body to throw the ball away. Wilson couldn't muster enough strength to kill the clock, though, wobbling the ball into the arms on Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks. 

The Vikings took a knee after forcing the turnover, heading to halftime down a field goal.

The interception was Wilson's sixth of the season. It was also his first pick at the opposing one since the imfamous Malcolm Butler interception against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

