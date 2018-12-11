The New Orleans Saints have had a fantastic season by any measure, tied for the best straight-up record in the NFL at 11-2 and owning the best record against the spread this season at 10-3. Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down at age 39 with the league's best passer rating of 120.8.

New Orleans is the betting favorite on the Super Bowl odds going off at +300 (wager $100 to win $300) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. En route to their dominant 10-3 ATS record, the Saints have gone 7-3 ATS as a betting favorite and 3-0 ATS as an underdog. The Saints have also had no troubles on the road this season with a 6-1 ATS record away from home.

One team's feast can be an entire division's famine. The NFC South has both the best ATS team in the NFL and the worst, with the Atlanta Falcons owning that shameful distinction at 4-9 SU and 3-10 ATS. Carolina at 6-7 SU and 5-8 ATS and Tampa Bay at 5-8 SU and 5-7-1 ATS have also let their bettors down in 2018; the Panthers have found their way into this discussion with an 0-5 SU and ATS record over their last five games.

The Chicago Bears are trending in the other direction thanks to a 6-1 SU and ATS record over their last seven games. Chicago's recent surge has brought the team's record to 9-4 SU and ATS on the season, making the Bears the only other team besides New Orleans that has covered the spread nine times this season.

Other top ATS performers include the 8-5 SU and 8-3-2 ATS Seattle Seahawks and the 11-2 SU and 8-4-1 ATS Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle is 7-1-1 ATS over its last nine games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS over its last four.

Right behind Atlanta in the biggest ATS loser's column are the 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS Philadelphia Eagles and the 3-10 SU and 4-9 ATS San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles went 13-4 ATS in their previous 17 games before hitting this current 3-9 ATS slump over their last 12 games.