Frank Clark Says the Richard Sherman Era in Seattle is 'Over'

Clark responded to former Seahawk Richard Sherman calling the team "middle of the road."

By Jenna West
December 11, 2018

With a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, Seahawks DE Frank Clark says there's a new era in Seattle.

Clark addressed former Seahawks DB Richard Sherman's comment from last month calling the team "middle of the road" before their Week 15 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman's current team.

"At the end of the day, ‘middle of the road,’ that’s Richard Sherman being Richard Sherman. He’s not in this locker room anymore, so his opinion really doesn’t matter," Clark told reporters Monday night, per The Seattle Times. "At the end of the day, this is my team now. This is my defense. Richard Sherman and his era is over here."

The Seahawks had a 6–5 record heading into their first game against the 49ers two weeks ago, winning 43–16 at CenturyLink Field. Since then, the Seahawks have improved to an 8–5 record and sit in second place in the NFC West. San Francisco bounced back from the loss with a 20–14 victory over the Denver Broncos last weekend but have a 3–10 record for the year.

Seattle and San Francisco will meet up for the second time this season on Sunday. Clark expects the game to go in Seattle's favor again.

"If [Sherman's] got anything to say about our defense, he can say it on the field," Clark said. "We’re 1–0 against Richard Sherman right now, and we’re 1–0 against the San Francisco 49ers this year. Our plan is to be 2–0. So we’re going into their stadium next week with pure aggression."

Sherman is playing his first season with the 49ers after the Seahawks released him in early March while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. San Francisco signed Sherman to a three-year deal in the same month.

The four-time Pro Bowler played on the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and almost won another the following year. Sherman and the Seahawks defense came to be known as the "Legion of Boom" and allowed the fewest points annually from 2012 to 2015. Clark joined the Seahawks in 2015 after they selected him in the second round of the draft that year.

The former teammates will face off again on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

