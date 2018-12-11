The NFL has no plans to make immediate changes to its investigative procedures despite recent backlash over the handling of Kareem Hunt's case, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to Maske, the NFL intends to stand behind its decision to conduct its own investigations into players' improper activities. The league will attempt to address any concerns raised by owners in the aftermath of the Hunt case during Wednesday's meetings in Dallas.

Some owners, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, have argued that the league should not be conducting investigations.

"I have mixed feelings about this — seems like we get killed either way," one owner told NFL.com's Judy Battista. "I do think we need to get a better understanding as to how we do these investigations. It rarely seems like we are able to get access to all of the information."

(The owner spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.)

Hunt was released by Kansas City on Nov. 30 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel room in February. The second-year running back has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, and is expected to serve a suspension of six-plus games once the league makes its ruling.

Hunt was not suspended or reprimanded by the NFL until this fall, when the footage surfaced. A league source told ESPN that the NFL told the Chiefs "not to investigate because the league would handle it." ESPN notes that the NFL requested to see it but was turned down by the hotel, which would only release the footage to law enforcement.

"The NFL's investigation began immediately following the incident in February," the league said in a statement on Dec. 2. "Consistent with standard investigatory practices, the NFL continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts. The NFL's ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident. It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday—which was not available to the NFL previously—as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident."

The police told ESPN that the NFL received a copy of the incident report in February, but the league did not make an official public records request for the document until Nov. 30 after TMZ released the video.

According to Maske, it is not clear to what extent the cases of Hunt and Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will be addressed during the meeting.