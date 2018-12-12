Running back Melvin Gordon has not played for the Los Angeles Chargers (10-3) since Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals when he suffered a knee sprain that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Gordon has not been ruled out though for a huge divisional Thursday showdown with the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (11-2), making him the favorite to score the first touchdown at +500 (bet $100 to win $500) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com even though he remains a game-time decision. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point road underdog on the NFL odds.

Even if Gordon does suit up and play, he will likely be eased back into action, so fellow running back Justin Jackson is this week's best bet to score a touchdown anytime in the game at -150 (bet $150 to win $100). While Jackson has scored just one touchdown this season, Austin Ekeler has already been ruled out due to a concussion, which means he would get the most carries if Gordon is limited or does not play either.

The Chiefs also have some health concerns, with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) out again and running back Spencer Ware dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Ware's status is key considering Kareem Hunt is obviously no longer on the roster, so Damien Williams could play a much bigger role.

Williams is -125 to score anytime at online betting sites and +700 to hit paydirt first, the same odds as Jackson. Both players might be worth a wager now to get better numbers than if and when Gordon and Ware are ruled out too.

However, the quarterbacks in this divisional matchup will be the biggest story, as second-year pivot Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City against veteran Philip Rivers. Mahomes will be trying to earn a season sweep after throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 victory at Los Angeles back in Week 1. Rivers had 424 yards and three touchdowns, but none of them were longer than 20 yards.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs had the two longest touchdowns of the game on a 91-yard punt return to open the scoring and a 58-yard catch later in the first quarter. Kansas City is a -150 favorite to score the longest touchdown in this game, which is another solid wager.