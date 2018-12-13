With the last Thursday Night Football matchup and two Saturday games kicking off Week 15 of the NFL season, there is a smaller than usual slate on Sunday. But half of the dozen games scheduled will also be impacted by December weather in the midwest and east, setting up lower than average totals at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Of the six games that will take place outdoors in cold weather cities, only one of them has a total listed at 50 points or higher, as the New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1) in a key AFC showdown. The New England-Pittsburgh total is sitting between 52 and 52.5 points on the Week 15 NFL odds, and the UNDER is 3-1 in the past four meetings with an average of 49 points scored, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Another key trend worth mentioning here though is that the OVER is 11-2 for the Steelers in their last 13 home games, with an average of a little more than 60 points.

In those other five games, three have totals between 45 and 47 points and two are below 44 points. The Detroit Lions (5-8) visit the Buffalo Bills (4-9) in a matchup that has a total between 39 and 39.5, with the previous five meetings all going UNDER (averaging 34 points). But that is just the second-lowest total on the betting board overall on Sunday.

Believe it or not, the lowest total is in the warm weather city of Jacksonville, as the Jaguars (4-9) play host to the Washington Redskins (6-7). Who knows what kind of offense bettors will see in this game, especially between two quarterbacks with limited starting experience. The total is listed at 36 points, and it might be tough for Jacksonville's Cody Kessler and Washington's Josh Johnson to generate more than a touchdown apiece.

In two starts for the Jaguars so far, Kessler has led one touchdown drive. Meanwhile, Johnson has not made an NFL start since 2011 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defenses for each team are solid as well, so do not be surprised if it is a battle of field goals. This one has UNDER written all over it, making it the best totals bet of the week.