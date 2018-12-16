Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said his team's 23–0 shutout loss to the Colts on Sunday "definitely hurts."

It was the first time Dallas was shut out in a game since Nov. 16, 2003— a 12–0 loss to the Patriots. With the defeat, the team snapped its five-game winning streak and missed a chance to clinch the NFC East.

"Any competitor never wants to get shut out," Prescott said, according to ESPN. "The shutout definitely hurts. The shutout definitely pisses you off, especially when you're down there early in the red zone and you have opportunities to score and you don't. So, yeah, 100 percent we've got to find ways to capitalize and score in the red zone. We do that, we don't get shut out."

The Cowboys recorded 292 offensive yards, which was their lowest since Week 9. Prescott went 24 of 39 with 206 yards and one interception. Star receiver Amari Cooper had four receptions for 32 yards.

''We can't win like that,'' Prescott said. ''We're hurting ourselves, simple as that. Playing behind the chains, penalties, sacks, incompletions, whatever it may be. We just hurt ourselves from the beginning all the way to the end, and we never really gave ourselves a chance.''

The Cowboys (8-6) will get another opportunity to wrap up the division crown next week at home against Tampa Bay.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.