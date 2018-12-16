Championship week is just about here in every fantasy league, and while the players who have been on rosters for most of the season will likely do the heavy lifting, there are still players available who can make a title-winning difference. Our early look at the Week 16 waiver wire highlights three such players.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL in the Packers’ 24-17 loss to the Bears, effectively ending his season. Williams should be in command of Green Bay’s backfield for the rest of the year, and while the team could experiment with a few changes given that it is eliminated from playoff contention, Williams will be locked in as an RB2 in Week 16. He was effective in the loss to the Bears, running for 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and catching four of five targets for 42 yards.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins

Frank Gore sustained an ankle injury early in the Dolphins’ 41-17 loss to the Vikings and did not return. It was Ballage, and not Kenyan Drake, who led the Miami backfield with Gore out, running for 123 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Most of his damage came on his 75-yard touchdown scamper, but that big-play ability was part of what made him a prime day-three target in this year’s draft. Plus, that still leaves 48 yards on Ballage’s 11 other carries. Given the way the Dolphins have deployed Drake all season, it’s safe to assume that Ballage will be the team’s primary ball-carrier if Gore is out in Week 16.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

Anderson showed up again for the Jets and his fantasy owners in Week 15, catching seven of 11 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. He has 11 grabs for 172 yards and two scores in his last two games, which coincides with Sam Darnold’s return to the field. Anderson has led the Jets in targets in both of those games, as well, a sure sign that he is Darnold’s go-to receiver. The Jets host the Packers in Week 16, and Darnold will be a recommended play in all fantasy formats.