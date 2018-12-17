Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey proved Monday night against the Saints that he can run, catch and throw.

McCaffrey showed off his arm in the first quarter, throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz. The score gave Carolina a 7–0 lead, before New Orleans added a field goal to make it 7–3.

McCaffrey started the game with a nine-yard run in the first quarter of Monday night's game to break the franchise's single-season record for yards from scrimmage. He passed DeAngelo Williams's record of 1,636 yards set in 2008.

McCaffrey was the No. 8 pick of the 2017 NFL draft.