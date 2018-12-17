Watch: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Throws 50-Yard Touchdown Pass vs. Saints

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey can run, catch and throw.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2018

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey proved Monday night against the Saints that he can run, catch and throw.

McCaffrey showed off his arm in the first quarter, throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz. The score gave Carolina a 7–0 lead, before New Orleans added a field goal to make it 7–3.

McCaffrey started the game with a nine-yard run in the first quarter of Monday night's game to break the franchise's single-season record for yards from scrimmage. He passed DeAngelo Williams's record of 1,636 yards set in 2008.

McCaffrey was the No. 8 pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

