The Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) have already clinched at least the No. 5 seed in the AFC as the conference's top Wild Card team, but they still have an outside shot to win the AFC West depending on how they and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) perform in the final two weeks.

On Saturday night, the Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens (8-6), who may need a victory, even more, to help their playoff chances though when they visit Los Angeles as 4.5-point road underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Ravens also have an outside shot at winning the AFC North, sitting one-half game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) for the division lead. Baltimore is currently the second Wild Card and battling the Tennessee Titans (8-6) and Indianapolis Colts for the sixth and final spot in the AFC portion of the postseason bracket.

The Chargers upset the Chiefs 29-28 in last week's Thursday Night Football matchup, and they would jump into first place in the AFC West if they can beat the Ravens and their division rivals lose on the road to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread in the past four meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and has won 10 of 11 straight up overall. However, the Chargers are just 2-5 ATS at home this year while the Ravens are 15-6 SU in their last 21 prime-time appearances. That makes Baltimore the best bet to cover on Saturday.

The Titans are playing earlier on Saturday, hosting the Washington Redskins (7-7) as 10-point home favorites. Tennessee has failed to beat the number the last two times as a double-digit favorite but has won 14 of its previous 15 SU under that same scenario.

Washington remains in the mix for one of the two NFC Wild Card berths along with the NFC East title, although it will be much more difficult considering the team's current quarterback situation. The Redskins will be giving third-stringer Josh Johnson his second consecutive start under center, and he helped lead a 16-13 upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last week as 7.5-point underdogs at sports betting sites.

Washington is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games as a double-digit underdog with a 4-6-1 mark ATS.