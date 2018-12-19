NFL Week 16 Betting Preview and Best Bets: Will Ravens Cover vs. Chargers?

The Ravens visit Los Angeles as 4.5-point road underdogs.

By OddsShark
December 19, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) have already clinched at least the No. 5 seed in the AFC as the conference's top Wild Card team, but they still have an outside shot to win the AFC West depending on how they and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) perform in the final two weeks.

On Saturday night, the Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens (8-6), who may need a victory, even more, to help their playoff chances though when they visit Los Angeles as 4.5-point road underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Ravens also have an outside shot at winning the AFC North, sitting one-half game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) for the division lead. Baltimore is currently the second Wild Card and battling the Tennessee Titans (8-6) and Indianapolis Colts for the sixth and final spot in the AFC portion of the postseason bracket.

The Chargers upset the Chiefs 29-28 in last week's Thursday Night Football matchup, and they would jump into first place in the AFC West if they can beat the Ravens and their division rivals lose on the road to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread in the past four meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and has won 10 of 11 straight up overall. However, the Chargers are just 2-5 ATS at home this year while the Ravens are 15-6 SU in their last 21 prime-time appearances. That makes Baltimore the best bet to cover on Saturday.

The Titans are playing earlier on Saturday, hosting the Washington Redskins (7-7) as 10-point home favorites. Tennessee has failed to beat the number the last two times as a double-digit favorite but has won 14 of its previous 15 SU under that same scenario.

Washington remains in the mix for one of the two NFC Wild Card berths along with the NFC East title, although it will be much more difficult considering the team's current quarterback situation. The Redskins will be giving third-stringer Josh Johnson his second consecutive start under center, and he helped lead a 16-13 upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last week as 7.5-point underdogs at sports betting sites.

Washington is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games as a double-digit underdog with a 4-6-1 mark ATS.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)