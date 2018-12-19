Steelers vs. Saints Betting Preview: Division Leaders Clash in Superdome

Quickly

  • A well-rounded Saints team can clinch the top seed in the NFC with a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
By Scott Gramling
December 20, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-5.5)

Sun. 12/23, 4:25 p.m. ET

Three things you need to know before betting on Steelers-Saints:

1. A pair of division leaders coming off victories over hated rivals meet on Sunday afternoon when the Saints host the Steelers. Pittsburgh's upset of New England in Week 15 kept the Steelers in first place in the AFC North, but that lead is just a half-game over Baltimore. New Orleans, meanwhile, now has twice as many victories (12) as any other NFC South team and can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday. Playing at home has proven to be a significant advantage for the Saints, who have won 13 of the last 14 games in the Superdome, while winning and covering four straight with double-digit victories. After crushing Washington 43-19 in Week 5, New Orleans outlasted the Rams 45-35, destroyed Philadelphia 48-7 and cruised past Atlanta 31-17. The Saints have also won eight home straight games (7-1 against the spread) when favored between three and seven points.

The MMQB Staff's Favorite Week 16 Bets Against the Spread

2. While it’s the Saints’ offense that normally receives most of the accolades, the team has recently been winning games with excellent defensive play. They have allowed an NFL-best 12.3 points per game over the past six weeks while holding all six opponents to 17 points or fewer. The New Orleans defense has also more forced turnovers (14) than the number of touchdowns it has allowed (nine) over the six-game stretch. While the Steelers were able to amass 158 rushing yards on Sunday against New England's 17th-ranked run defense, they will now be going up against the NFL’s top-ranked run defense. Not only are the Saints the only team in the NFL that’s allowing under 80 rushing yards per game, but they have also held opposing rushers to an average of 3.7 yards per carry, which ranks second in the league behind only Houston (3.6).

3. As one of only three NFL teams (along with the Chiefs and Buccaneers) that’s averaging more than 300 passing yards per game, the Steelers will likely look to attack New Orleans through the air. The Saints, however, had little trouble outscoring pass-happy offenses, winning and covering all six games they’ve played this season against opponents that are averaging 260 or more passing yards per game. They’ve outscored their opponents by an average margin of more than 14 points per game over the six contests. And not only is New Orleans 18-3 against the spread (17-4 straight up) under Sean Payton when facing an opponent that’s scoring an average of at least 27 points per game, but the Saints have outscored the opposition by an average of 10 points in those 21 games.

Pick: New Orleans -5.5

Confidence Level: Very High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)