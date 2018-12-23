Three players were ejected after a late brawl broke out during Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

The fight was sparked after 49ers safety Marcell Harris landed a late hit on Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky as Trubisky was sliding. Harris was shoved around by the Bears' sideline, as the team was defending its quarterback. San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman came to Harris's defense, and things quickly got ugly.

Richard Sherman against the entire #Bears 53-man roster after a late hit on Trubiskypic.twitter.com/y1TO2LNpXr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2018

Sherman and Bears wide receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy were all ejected from the game. Harris was handed a 15-yard penalty for his hit.

Chicago improved to 11–4 on the year after escaping with a 14–9 win.