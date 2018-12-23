Most fantasy leagues play their championships in Week 16, but never fear, those of you with Week 17 finales. We’ve got you covered right here on SI.com with one final waiver wire of the season. Here’s our early look at three players who could help you take home a title next week.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Darnold had the best game of his rookie season in Week 16, throwing for 341 yards, 9.74 yards per attempt and three touchdowns against zero interceptions in the Jets’ 44–38 overtime loss to the Packers. Since returning from injury in Week 14, Darnold has racked up 764 yards, 7.88 YPA, six scores and one pick. Add in his modest rushing numbers, and he’s averaging 19.49 fantasy points per game in standard-scoring leagues. For sake of comparison, that’s more than Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson have put up over the full season. The Jets end their year with a trip to New England, and while the Patriots are still playing for a first-round bye, this is a fine matchup for Darnold. Consider him one of the top streaming quarterbacks in Week 17.

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

I guess it’s time to stop doubting Foles whenever he relieves an injured Carson Wentz after Week 14, huh? Foles put together a gem in Week 16, piling up 471 yards, 9.61 YPA and four touchdowns in a 32–30 win over the Texans that kept the Eagles’ playoff hopes alive. Foles did throw a pick, but it was the only mistake he made in one of the best performances we’ve seen from a quarterback this season. Foles carried four of his pass-catchers to useful fantasy games, with Nelson Agholor (five catches, 116 yards, one touchdown), Zach Ertz (12-110-2), Alshon Jeffery (3-82) and Darren Sproles (3-76-1) all coming through for fantasy owners. The Eagles need a win and some help to have the opportunity to defend their Super Bowl crown, and chances are it will be Foles who has to get them there, even though they have yet to rule out Wentz for the rest of the season. The Eagles visit Washington in Week 17.

Zach Zenner, RB, Lions

The Lions 2018 season will come to a merciful end in Green Bay next week. Kerryon Johnson will enter 2019 atop Detroit’s depth chart, but it’s entirely possible that Zenner will have a meaningful role in the offense. The Lions should be doing everything possible to get him involved, giving him a chance to show what he could bring to the table next year. Zenner has been the most productive runner for the Lions over the last three weeks, totaling 144 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. That’s an incredibly small sample, but fantasy owners shouldn’t just dismiss his 0.88 points per carry in this three-game window.