How to Watch Giants vs. Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Giants vs. Colts online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 19, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts will be eyeing their third straight win when the team hosts the New York Giants on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (8–6) need two wins and a Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers loss to secure their spot as the AFC playoff's final wildcard team. Indianapolis is coming off of a statement 23–0 shutout win over the Dallas Cowboys, led by running back Marlon Mack's 139-yard, two-touchdown performance. The Colts have won seven of their last eight and will be looking to become just the second team since the 2002 division realignment to lose five of six to start the year and still make the playoffs.

The Giants (5–9) were eliminated from playoff contention last week after suffering a 17–0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Pat Shurmur announced on Monday that Eli Manning would remain the team's starter despite going 21-of-44 for 229 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in last week's shutout. In last week's game, the Giants were just 3-of-16 from third down and were called for 10 penalties for 58 yards.

The two teams last met in November 2014, where the Colts defeated the Giants on the road 40–24.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

 

 

