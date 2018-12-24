Watch: Raiders WR Dwayne Harris Scores on Insane 99-Yard Punt Return

Harris's touchdown is tied for the second-longest punt return in NFL history. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 24, 2018

Raiders wide receiver Dwayne Harris added a boost of excitement to Monday night's matchup between the Raiders and Broncos at Oakland Coliseum, scooping and scoring Denver's punt 99 yards for a touchdown. 

The Broncos attempted to down the football at Oakland's one-yard line, but allowed Harris to swoop into the play, picking up the ball near the Raiders' goal line before evading a string of defenders as he reached the right sideline. Harris received a cavalcade of blockers once he reached Oakland's 20-yard-line, and sprinted unimpeded to the house. Harris's return gave Oakland a 7-0 lead five minutes into the first quarter.

Watch Harris's return touchdown below:

Harris's heads-up play tied for the second-longest punt return in NFL history, tying Arizona's Patrick Peterson. Robert Bailey holds the record, running 103 yards for a touchdown with the Rams in 1994. Harris now has four punt return touchdowns in his career. 

