Week 17 fantasy championships can be tougher to navigate for obvious reasons. For example, the Saints have nothing to play for this week after locking up the top seed in the NFC last week. That means all their fantasy stars—specifically Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara—likely won't play much, if at all, in Week 17. On the flip side of that are the Colts and Titans, who meet on Sunday night. The winner will advance to the postseason, and would climb to the top of the AFC South if the Texans lose to the Jaguars earlier in the day. The loser will turn the page to the 2019 season. With that much at stake, everyone on the Colts and Titans will be playing like their season is on the line because it is. Those are the situations you want to find as you set your lineups for Week 17.