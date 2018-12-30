Here is a list of the first-round postseason games.
The NFL regular season is coming to a close and it is almost time for the postseason to begin.
The Chiefs (12–4), Patriots (11–5), Saints (13–3) and Rams (13–3) will have first-round byes before hosting Divisional Round games.
The final Sunday of the season provided plenty of drama as the Eagles advanced to the playoffs with the Bears' win over the Vikings. The Colts and Titans are fighting for a final spot in the Sunday night game with the winner advancing. But if the two teams tie, the Steelers will advance.
Below is a schedule of all the playoff matchups.
AFC Wild-Card Round
Colts or Titans at No. 3 Texans (11-5)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 5
Time: 4:35 p.m. EST
TV channel: ESPN/ABC
No. 5 Chargers (9-7) at No. 4 Ravens (10-6)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 6
Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
TV channel: CBS
AFC Divisional Round
TBD at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 12
Time: 4:35 p.m. EST
TV channel: NBC
TBD at No. 2 Patriots (11-5)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 13
Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
TV channel: CBS
NFC Wild-Card Round
No. 4 Seahawks (10-6) at No. 4 Cowboys (10-6)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 5
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX
No. 6 Eagles (9-7) at No. 3 Bears (12-4)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 6
Time: 4:40 p.m. EST
TV channel: NBC
NFC Divisional Round
TBD at No. 2 Rams (13-3)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 12
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX
TBD at No. 1 Saints (11-5)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 13
Time: 4:40 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX