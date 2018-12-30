The NFL regular season is coming to a close and it is almost time for the postseason to begin.

The Chiefs (12–4), Patriots (11–5), Saints (13–3) and Rams (13–3) will have first-round byes before hosting Divisional Round games.

The final Sunday of the season provided plenty of drama as the Eagles advanced to the playoffs with the Bears' win over the Vikings. The Colts and Titans are fighting for a final spot in the Sunday night game with the winner advancing. But if the two teams tie, the Steelers will advance.

Below is a schedule of all the playoff matchups.

AFC Wild-Card Round

Colts or Titans at No. 3 Texans (11-5)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

No. 5 Chargers (9-7) at No. 4 Ravens (10-6)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

AFC Divisional Round

TBD at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 12

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

TBD at No. 2 Patriots (11-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 13

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

NFC Wild-Card Round

No. 4 Seahawks (10-6) at No. 4 Cowboys (10-6)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

No. 6 Eagles (9-7) at No. 3 Bears (12-4)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

NFC Divisional Round

TBD at No. 2 Rams (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

TBD at No. 1 Saints (11-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 13

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX