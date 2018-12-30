2018 NFL Playoff Schedule: Seeds, Matchups and Game Times

Here is a list of the first-round postseason games.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2018

The NFL regular season is coming to a close and it is almost time for the postseason to begin.

The Chiefs (12–4), Patriots (11–5), Saints (13–3) and Rams (13–3) will have first-round byes before hosting Divisional Round games.

The final Sunday of the season provided plenty of drama as the Eagles advanced to the playoffs with the Bears' win over the Vikings. The Colts and Titans are fighting for a final spot in the Sunday night game with the winner advancing. But if the two teams tie, the Steelers will advance. 

Below is a schedule of all the playoff matchups.

AFC Wild-Card Round

Colts or Titans at No. 3 Texans (11-5)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

No. 5 Chargers (9-7) at No. 4 Ravens (10-6)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

AFC Divisional Round

TBD at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 12

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

TBD at No. 2 Patriots (11-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 13

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

NFC Wild-Card Round

No. 4 Seahawks (10-6) at No. 4 Cowboys (10-6) 

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

No. 6 Eagles (9-7) at No. 3 Bears (12-4)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

NFC Divisional Round

TBD at No. 2 Rams (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

TBD at No. 1 Saints (11-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 13

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)