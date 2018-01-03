The NFL postseason gets underway this weekend with a four Wild Card games featuring some of the league's top teams from this season.

The Bills, Jaguars, Titans and Rams all ended long postseason droughts this year and will be in action Wild Card Weekend. The Saints and Panthers will have their third meeting this season when Carolina goes down to New Orleans for one of the two NFC matchups this weekend. The other game will feature the defending NFC Champion Falcons who are trying to become the first team to lose the Super Bowl and then make it back the next year since the Bills went four straight times from 1991-1994.

The Eagles, Patriots, Vikings and Steelers all earned byes for the opening round and will host Divisional Round games during the second weekend of the postseason.

Get a complete breakdown of this year's playoff bracket and the matchups for Wild Card Weekend.

AFC Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Round

No. 5 Titans (9-7) at No. 4 Chiefs (10-6) - Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:35 p.m. EST

No. 6 Bills (9-7) at No. 3 Jaguars (10-6) - Sunday, Jan. 7, 1:05 p.m. EST

Divisional Round

Lowest winning seed from Wild Card Round at No. 1 Patriots (13-3) - Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:15 p.m. EST

Highest winning seed from Wild Card Round at No. 2 Steelers (13-3) - Sunday Jan. 14, 1:05 p.m. EST

AFC Championship

TBD at TBD - Sunday, Jan. 21, TBA

NFC Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Round

No. 6 Falcons (10-6) at No. 3 Rams (11-5) - Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. EST

No 5 Panthers (11-5) at No. 4 Saints - Sunday, Jan. 7, 4:40 p.m. EST

Divisional Round

Lowest winning seed from Wild Card Round at No. 1 Eagles (13-3) - Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:35 p.m. EST

Highest winning seed from Wild Card Round at No. 2 Vikings (13-3) - Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:40 p.m. EST

NFC Championship

TBD at TBD - Sunday, Jan. 21, TBA

Super Bowl LII

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion - Sunday, Feb. 4, TBA