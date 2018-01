This season's Super Bowl will be televised by NBC on February 4, 2018.

It will be the network's 19th time broadcasting the game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LII, which will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Next year's Super Bowl will be televised by CBS. That game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.